Christopher Broussard named Junior Cattleman

Christopher Broussard, son of Timothy and Gwen Broussard, has been named Junior Cattleman for the 2019 Louisiana Cattle Festival.

The Cattle Festival will be held in Abbeville on Oct. 10-13.

Broussard is a 10th grade student at Abbeville High School. He is the youngest child of seven. His siblings are Jared, Nicholas, Leah, Britney, Marcus, and Annemarie. His hobbies are researching cattle production, marketing beef, raising and showing cows. You might have guessed it, he lives on a farm.

Broussard is an active 4-H member and has been involved in the Beef Project for eight years. He has exhibited his animals on the parish, district, state and national levels and has won numerous awards. Beef promotion and marketing is very important to Christopher because he already has a plan to market his beef.

Broussard is an all-around youth and

participates in many other projects and contests. His favorite contest is tractor driving and his least favorite is completing record books, but he gets it done and has been honored for his efforts. He won the Club Congress Trip and will be traveling this fall to Atlanta, GA and is being honored here tonight because of his outstanding records.

Broussard is very competitive at 4-H University, Achievement Day, Demonstration Day, Personal Development, Record Books, and Cookery Contests. He is a member of the Jr. Leader Club and has been on the leadership team for two years. His leadership abilities have directed the club to focus on the environment this year for their community service project.

Broussard is a hard worker and can be found at the 4-H barn setting up for contests and workshops very often. He is dedicated, dependable and loves to help others. Because of his efforts and many accomplishments, Christopher is most deserving of the honor to be named the Junior Cattleman for the 2019 Louisiana Cattle Festival.