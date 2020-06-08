Comeaux ready to help move J.H. Williams forward

When students eventually return to school in Vermilion Parish, there will be some new faces in leadership roles.

May has meant movement for multiple principals in the parish.

Wendy Stoute announced her retirement as principal of Erath Middle School, prompting longtime J.H. Williams Middle School Principal Dana Primeaux to make the move there.

This change does not mean J.H. Williams will be left in incapable hands. Interim Superintendent Brad Prudhomme announced that Assistant Principal Diane Comeaux will be moving to the top job. Comeaux, a native of Franklin, is married to Gerald Comeaux, the principal of Ovey Comeaux High School in Lafayette, with whom she has three children, Aaron, Cameron and Mallory.

“I am very honored and excited to be appointed to the position of Principal at J.H. Williams Middle School,” Comeaux said. “This is a huge responsibility; however, I am confident in my abilities to be an effective school leader.”

Comeaux has served as the school’s assistant principal for the past two years. Prior to that, she spent a year as the assistant principal at Kaplan High School. From 2014 to ‘17, Comeaux spent time in the classroom at J.H. Williams, teaching social studies, while also holding the title of Dean of Students.

“I have been afforded many opportunities to learn the dynamics of JHW,” Comeaux said, “by working in various positions which include: teacher, Dean of Students, and Assistant Principal. I have a strong administrative team and an extremely supportive faculty and staff to work with daily. I am also very thankful for the administrative staff at the Central Office and the other Principals in the district for their guidance and support.”

While she is well prepared, Comeaux acknowledges that there is a significant difference when removing the word assistant.

“I believe that there is a vast difference between the roles of the assistant principal and principal,” Comeaux said. “As an assistant principal, my main focus was on assisting teachers with the preparation and delivery of quality instruction for our students. As a principal, my focus will shift to being the school leader and having the responsibility of tying all facets of the school together into one vision, then working to make the vision a reality.”

Comeaux already sees the school as a special place.

“J.H. Williams has a very unique quality,” she said, “as it always feels like home to me. No matter who comes or goes, it always feels like a family. We have some of the most caring and hardworking teachers, counselors, support staff, and administrators, at JHW.

“We love our students and are dedicated to seeing them succeed in all aspects of their lives, which makes me very proud to work with such an amazing team of compassionate individuals.”

Unfortunately, Comeaux, like all educators, has not been able to see students do anything on campus since the middle of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking over as principal in any given year would come with numerous challenges. In the midst of a pandemic, it would be easy for Comeaux to feel uneasy about the future, but she’s ready to face those challenges.

“With the uncertainty of the pandemic,” Comeaux said, “there are a lot of unknowns ahead of all of us. As a school leader, I am ready to follow the district’s guidance in regards to expectations for the upcoming school year. I believe that there will be many challenges; however,

“I am ready to work with the district leadership, JHW faculty and staff, students, and parents to make sure quality instruction will be provided while keeping the safety and welfare of our J.H. Williams family a priority.”

Comeaux is ready for the day, whenever that may be, to welcome that family back home.

“Like all educators around the country,” Comeaux said, “we have missed our students greatly and cannot wait to see them again. I know that our faculty and staff will be so excited to begin the new school year and to give them a huge welcome back to campus. I do not know what specific activities we will plan for the return of students in the fall, but whatever it is, the students will know that they are loved and have been missed.”