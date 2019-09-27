Article Image Alt Text

Congressman Higgins to host outreach clinic in Abbeville for veterans

Fri, 09/27/2019 - 9:25am

On Monday, Sept. 30 in Abbeville, Congressman Clay Higgins' office will host the fifth of six planned veterans outreach clinics scheduled across the 10 parishes that he serves.
Veterans will be encouraged to ask questions and seek assistance regarding a variety of benefits and VA issues.
The clinic will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Magdalen Place in downtown Abbeville.
Representatives from Congressman Higgins' office, Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, and Louisiana Workforce Commission will be available to help veterans:
• sign up for healthcare or learn what medical benefits may be available;
• file or check the status of a disability claim;
• register for job search services;
• learn about pending VA legislation in Congress.

