Councilwoman Broussard, team make bags for senior citizens

During this time when people are told to stay home to curb the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), stores remain open to allow for the purchase of essential items.

Unfortunately, not everyone can get out for those much-needed items, like cleaning supplies.

Abbeville Councilwoman Terry Broussard and her team have been working to make sure that the most vulnerable who live in District D are not going without.

“It was important that my team and I do something,” Broussard said. “I know that the kids are being taken care of because they are being fed by the school system.

“One morning I woke up with an idea.”

Broussard and “Team Terry” have gotten together in this time of uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic to help the senior citizens in the community by putting together preparation bags for dissemination in the district. They are necessities that have been purchased from various businesses in the community by Councilwoman Terry Broussard and her Team along with citizens that wanted to donate.

“I’d like to extend a huge thank you to my Team,” Broussard, “I’m truly grateful for each of them.”

Broussard and members of her Team distributed the bags on Saturday. Gathering items to fill the bags took place during the course of the past couple of weeks. Bags included paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, wipes, water, snacks and toothpaste. “We went around to local stores to purchase the different items,” Broussard said. “We had three people who made financial donations to help purchase items. The rest we paid for ourselves.”

Broussard and her Team are always looking for ways to help the district and community. As far as she is concerned, the seniors being helped now are the ones who have done what Broussard and her Team are doing now.

“I know so many of them paved the way for our community,” Broussard said. “If they could today, they would be doing the same things to help others.”