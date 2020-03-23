Curfew set for rural Vermilion Parish

In response to the Governors newest declarations which includes a strong stay at home suggestion, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office will be implementing the following curfews for both juveniles and adults within the Parish of Vermilion.

These curfews are for rural areas of Vermilion Parish only. Different municipalities may have differing curfews and times, or none at all. Please check with your respective cities, towns etc for information on possible curfews.

If you are traveling to, or coming from work, or you are involved in work related details you are exempt from this curfew.

Juveniles: A Parish wide curfew will be in effect for juveniles 17 years and younger, prohibiting and/or controlling pedestrian and vehicular traffic, except essential emergency vehicles and personnel; and essential critical infrastructure workers; as defined by the governor’s proclamation; between the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., effective March 23, 2020 and ending no later April 20, 2020 at 5 a.m.

Adults: A Parish wide curfew will be in effect for adults 18 years and older,

prohibiting and/or controlling pedestrian and vehicular traffic, except essential emergency vehicles and personnel; and essential critical infrastructure workers; as defined by the governor’s proclamation; between the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., effective March 23, 2020 and ending no later April 20, 2020 at 5 a.m.

Although the restrictions imposed by Governor’s proclamation imposes many hardships on our businesses and our people, we must understand the significance of COVID-19 and the importance of the Governor’s effort to mitigate the spread of this pandemic. The parish curfew is designed to support the Governor’s proclamation by limiting the public’s movement to specific times, which in itself can help to reduce the spread of this disease.

May we remind each other that these are trying times and although very difficult, these times are temporary and we will get through it by working together and having faith.