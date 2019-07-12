Curfews announced for towns in Vermilion Parish

As Tropical Storm Barry continues toward Louisiana, officials from towns in Vermilion Parish are issuing curfews.

Gueydan will have a dusk until dawn curfew on Friday-Saturday.

The town of Delcambre has a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew;.

The town of Erath issued a city-wide curfew of 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Friday-Saturday.

Abbeville also issued a city-wide curfew which will be in effect from Friday 11 p.m. until sunrise on Saturday. This curfew will be in effect until the state of emergency has been canceled.

There will be a curfew in the Village of Maurice, and all of Vermilion Parish, from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM on Friday and Saturday July 12th and July 13th. This curfew may be extended as needed.

As of the 10:30 AM weather briefing we are in the bulls eye of the storm. Rain fall is anticipated to be between 6-8 inches with some areas higher. Winds will be 50-65 miles per hour. This may change as the day goes. Please keep updated on this situation.

A State of Emergency has been issued for Kaplan and all of Vermilion Parish, who are all under a hurricane warning.

The city of Kaplan will be under a MANDATORY curfew from 11 PM until 5 AM every day until this curfew is lifted.

If you are a medical special needs patient we ask that you contact your health provider for information and assistance.

No persons should be out during these curfew times. Anyone seen wondering about could be issued a citation.