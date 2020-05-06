Delcambre mayor hands out masks to citizens

DELCAMBRE - On Thursday, Delcambre Mayor Pam Blakely drove around town handing out masks to those who needed. Her goal was to make sure that everyone had a mask to help flatten the curve of Covid-19.

Targeting the elderly and businesses as her main focus, Blakely just wants what is best for the people in her town, and for everyone to stay healthy.

“There are people that can’t get out or don’t have vehicles,” she said, “health issues as well, as one gentleman was battling cancer, it’s just sad to me that there are people out there that do not have the proper necessities to stay safe from this.”

Children were not left out either, in fact, they were overjoyed with the masks. Blakely said that everyone was very appreciative and that it’s just the human thing to do; helping your neighbor and your town and keeping a safe distance while doing so.

In light of new evidence, the CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain like grocery stores and pharmacies.

Significant community-based transmission areas are also urged to wear masks in public to keep safe.

Mayor Blakely also recommends regularly cleaning surface areas with unexpired household bleach that has been properly diluted (mix 5 tablespoons of bleach per gallon of water).

She urges businesses to regularly clean surfaces to stop the spread of Covid-19. “We have to do everything we can to stop the spread so that lives could return to normal and businesses reopen; our economy so needs it,” she said, “the virus can stay on some surfaces for hours to days and we must be careful.”

The masks were donated by Haynes to all government entities. The masks are machine washable with warm water and are 100% cotton. “They’re pretty comfortable masks and I like that I could use non-chlorine bleach to keep them sanitary after use,” the Mayor said, “Let’s do our part.”