District Attorney Keith Stutes announces recent convictions for Vermilion Parish

The following defendants were convicted or pled guilty to various charges in the month of July and were sentenced in the 15th Judicial District Court, Parish of Vermilion:

1. Nathan Campbell, Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, 2 years hard labor, suspended, 2 years active supervised probation

2. Antonio Gilbert, Auto Insurance Fraud, 5 years hard labor

3. John Nunez, Aggravated Flight, 10 months hard labor

4. Desmond Young, Attempted Molestation of Juvenile Under 13, Presentence Report ordered

5. Cyril Julien, Attempted Third Degree Rape, 12 ½ years hard labor, suspended all but 5 years; Upon release - 3 years active supervised probation, register as sex offender for 15 years

Submitted by District Attorney Keith Stutes.