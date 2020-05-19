DOUBLE MURDER INVESTIGATED IN RICHARD

RICHARD — Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a double homicide which occurred in the 500 block of Noah Daigle Road in the Richard Community west of Church Point.

APSO was notified at 8:25 p.m. Monday night, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

Deputies responded to the residence where a male and female victim were discovered deceased.

The victims have been identified as John B. Guillory, 71, and Lois M. Guillory, 71. The victims are related, but not married, according to Gibson.

Next of kin has been notified.

The sheriff said early investigation has revealed that both victims had been stabbed. That is believed to have been the cause of death.

Gibson said it appears robbery may have been a motive, but that theory has not yet been confirmed.

“We are asking anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact detectives at 788-8720 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-8477,” Gibson said. “This is a rural, mostly quiet community. To see a crime of this nature in Richard is shocking.”

The investigation remains under investigation.