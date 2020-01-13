Driver Dies, Juvenile Injured in Vermilion Parish Head-On Crash

KAPLAN – Shortly after 11 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2020, Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on La. Hwy. 14 near West Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 83-year-old John Hebert of Lafayette.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Buick Verano, driven by 38-year-old Kristy McBride of Lake Arthur, was traveling West on LA 14. At the same time, a 2007 GMC Acadia, driven by Hebert, was traveling East on LA 14. For reasons still under investigation, McBride crossed the center lines as she was negotiating a curve and struck the Acadia head-on in the eastbound lane of travel.

Troopers determined Hebert was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office. A juvenile passenger, seat belted in the rear seat of Hebert’s vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. McBride, who was properly restrained and suffered moderate injuries, was also transported to a local hospital. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

