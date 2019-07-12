Driver Succumbs to Injuries in St. Mary Parish Crash

BAYOU VISTA – At approximately 7 a.m. on July 11, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US Hwy. 90 near Delmar Road in St. Mary Parish.

The crash ultimately took the life of 88-year-old Claudia Dugas of Morgan City.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed Dugas was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic as she entered US Hwy 90 from a private lot. Dugas’ vehicle was struck in the outside, westbound travel lane by a 1994 Kenworth 18-wheeler driven by 54-year-old Oscar Gonzalez of Houston.

Dugas was restrained at the time of the crash and was transported to Lafayette General Hospital in critical condition. On July 12, Dugas succumbed to injuries she received in the crash. Gonzalez was properly restrained and was not injured. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.