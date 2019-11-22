Eleven juvenile whooping cranes arrive at White Lake

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and partners took another step in re-establishing the state’s whooping crane population Tuesday (Nov. 12) when it received 11 juvenile whooping cranes.

The cranes were received Tuesday at the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area (WLWCA) near Gueydan. Once the new arrivals are released into the wild they will bring the Louisiana population to nearly 80 cranes.

Of the new arrivals, six juvenile whooping cranes came from the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo, Wisconsin and four cranes were hatched and reared at the Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center in New Orleans, part of the Audubon Nature Institute.

LDWF and Audubon Nature Institute have been longtime leaders in whooping crane conservation in Louisiana and are continuing to expand their partnership with the goal of developing a self-sustaining population of whooping cranes in Louisiana.

LDWF and Audubon are committed to the long-term growth and stability of the whooping crane population. That commitment is supported by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Chevron, Conoco Phillips, Cameron LNG, Coypu Foundation and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation.

The 11 whooping cranes were placed into a holding pen at White Lake WCA for observation as they acclimate to their new home. They’re expected to be set free from the release pen after several weeks.

“We’re so pleased that our Louisiana whooping crane population continues to increase,’’ LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet said. “We’re well on our way to bringing back a beautiful bird that once could be seen throughout the coastal prairie of southwest Louisiana. And we thank Chevron and our other corporate partners, Audubon and our LDWF biologists who continue to work tirelessly in this process.’’

Montoucet said he also appreciates the cooperation of private landowners in southwest Louisiana who have seen cranes take up residence on their land. “We thank them all and look forward to the continued partnership,” he said.

Since 2011, Chevron has invested in LDWF’s whooping crane reintroduction project. In addition to Chevron’s financial contributions their employees have also given volunteer hours.

“We’re proud to continue our long-standing collaboration with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Audubon Nature Institute on whooping crane restoration and repopulation to ensure this endangered species is thriving for generations to come,” said Leah Brown, Corporate Affairs Manager for Chevron's Gulf of Mexico Business Unit.

The Louisiana flock began in 2011 when 10 whooping cranes from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Patuxent Wildlife Research Center in Maryland were released at White Lake WCA to develop the non-migratory flock. This marked a significant conservation milestone with the first wild whooping cranes in Louisiana since 1950.

Anyone encountering a whooping crane is advised to observe the bird from a distance and to report the sighting to LDWF ( http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/webform/whooping-crane-reporting-form ). Whooping cranes are large-bodied, white birds with a red head and black facial markings. Birds measure a height of five feet and have a wingspan of 7 to 8 feet that makes them very distinctive. In flight, whooping cranes display black wing tips anda fully extended neck and legs, which extend well beyond the tail. For more information about the project please visit LDWF’s website: http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/wildlife/whooping-cranes and Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/lawhoopingcranes/

Anyone witnessing suspicious activity involving whooping cranes is advised to call the LDWF’s Enforcement Division at 1-800-442-2511 or use the tip411 program, which may offer a cash reward for information leading to arrests or convictions. To use the tip411 program, citizens can text LADWF and their tip to 847411 or download the "LADWF Tips" iPhone app from the Apple iTunes store free of charge. Citizen Observer, the tip411 provider, uses technology that removes all identifying information before LDWF receives the text so that LDWF cannot identify the sender.

