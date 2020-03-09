Erath to conduct smoke testing this week

ERATH — Smoke testing will be conducted this week in the town of Erath.

The testing of the sewer system is schedule to take place March 9-13.

The smoke tests are used to locate breaks and defects in the sewer system. Smoke also reveals sources of where storm water and other surface water may be entering the sewer system.

Non-toxic smoke will be used during the testing. It is a smoke that is manufactured for this purpose. It leaves no residuals or stains and has no effect on plant or animal life. Visibility and odor will last only a few minutes, where there is adequate ventilation.

Plumbing appliances in homes and buildings are connected to the sewer system, so some of this smoke may enter homes and businesses if the:

• Vents connected to the buildings sewer pipes are inadequate, defective or improperly installed.

• Traps under sinks, tubs, basins, showers and other drains are dry, defective, improperly installed or missing.

• Pipes, connections and seals of the wastewater drain system in and under your building are damaged, defective, have plugs or are improperly installed.

All residents are advised that if traces of this smoke or its odor enter your house or building, it is an indication that gases and odors from the sewer may also enter.

Photographs will be taken of the leaks occurring in the system. In order to do so, representatives of the testing may have to enter your yard,depending on where the leaks are located. No one will have to enter a residence.