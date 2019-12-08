Article Image Alt Text

Erath man Succumbs to Injuries in Iberia Parish Crash

Sun, 12/08/2019 - 10:24pm

NEW IBERIA – At approximately 3:45 pm on November 28th, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle crash on US 90 near Ross Road in Iberia Parish. The crash ultimately took the life of 23-year-old Kayleb Leblanc of Erath.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Leblanc was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on US 90. For unknown reasons, his vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned.
Leblanc was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. On December 7th, State Police was notified that Leblanc succumbed to his injuries on December 6th. Impairment is unknown and this crash remains under investigation.

