Erath mayor waiting on HUD answer before he OKs town accepting $2.2 million FEMA grant for elevating 13 homes in housing authority

ERATH — It does not take a big storm to flood the Erath Housing Authority, so the federal government is trying to avoid constantly remodeling the homes each time it floods.

Since 2005, the housing authority residents have flooded at least six times because of heavy rain from a tropical storms or a hurricane.

To get the residents out of harm’s way of flooding, the federal government has awarded the town $2.2 million of grant money to lift 13 homes. Each home is divided up into two apartments.

The $2.2 million covers 98 percent of the cost of elevating the homes at least nine feet in the air. HUD would be responsible for the rest of the cost.

The entire structure, including lifting the homes’ cement slab, will be elevated at least five feet in the air.

At Monday’s monthly aldermen meeting, Erath Mayor Taylor Mennacci recommended that the aldermen not accept the $2.2 million grant just yet.

He explained that he was waiting on HUD to approve the use of $40,000 that the Erath Housing Authority would contribute to the elevating of the 13 homes. He wanted to make sure HUD will let the housing authority use the $40,000 to lift the houses. If HUD denies the housing authority the use of the $40,000, Mencacci fears the town of Erath will have to dish out the $40,000.

“We have to make sure the money is in line,” said Mennacci.

Alderwoman Jackie Vincent questioned if the town does not accept the $2.2 million, will FEMA take back the money?

Todd Vincent, the town engineer with Sellers and Associates, explained to Vincent that the money will still be available.

Mencacci also had a question of who will maintain the new elevated homes? Who will repair the wooden ramps for the elevated homes? the Mayor asked.

“Will HUD have the capitol five or 10 years down the line to replace the ramps?” the Mayor questioned. “We need those questions answered.”

Jackie Vincent responded by telling the Mayor the housing authority has been taking care of the homes there now without the town’s help.

“The housing authority has been taking care of the buildings all of this time,” Vincent said.

She said 44 individuals live in the housing authority, and they have struggled each time there is heavy rain. Many are elderly and disabled, she added.

Jackie Vincent did not give up in her fight to help those living in the housing authority. She requested the town engineer apply for another grant to elevate Lahasky Road.

In the meantime, Mencacci said the perfect solution would be to move the entire housing authority buildings to a higher location.

“Every time we have any storm, any rain event, we have to evacuate everyone out of these housing projects. Ultimately the bigger goal would be to rebuild these homes in another location, but that’s hard these days,” Mencacci said.