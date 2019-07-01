Erath ready for 83rd annual July 4th Celebration

ERATH — The 83rd Annual Erath 4th of July Celebration starts today in downtown Erath.

Organizers have a big show planned for all those who attend. This year’s festival is packed with fun for all ages.

Everyone is invited to Erath for great food, music, and carnival rides and games. Admission to the fairgrounds is always free with no gate fee.

The festival begins on Sunday night - the first of three ride bracelet nights.

Festival goers can ride all the rides they can handle with the purchase of a $25 bracelet. Bracelets will be honored from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The carnival rides continue on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. On Thursday, July 4th, the carnival rides will run from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with ride bracelets being honored from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The carnival rides will continue to 10:30 p.m. with the purchase of individual tickets.

This year’s music is sure to delight music lovers of all ages and get you dancing on Broadway Street.

DJ Wesley LeMaire and Wesbound gets the party started each night. He will play all your favorites from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. On Wednesday, Louisiana Red get things warmed up starting at 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Charley Rivers brings his Louisiana country music show to the stage, beginning at 10 p.m. These two bands are sure to have you dancing the night away. The band Three Thirty Seven brings their high energy show to downtown Erath on Thursday, July 4th from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

On Thursday, July 4th, there will be activities for all ages. The 19th Annual Fun Run 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk will begin on the Erath High School Track at 7:30 a.m. The water fights between the area fire departments will begin at 9 a.m. in downtown Erath. Cajun Carnival Rides will operate from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. At 5 p.m., the annual 4th of July Parade begins. This year’s parade will be led by Grand Marshal Terry Lancon. The skies of Erath will be lit up by the giant fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m.

The organizers invite everyone to come out and celebrate our nation’s independence at this family friendly festival. For a complete schedule of events, please visit the organization’s website – www.erath4.com.