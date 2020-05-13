Erath's Robert Vincent honored as Distinguished Alumni by Southern Law

Robert B. Vincent has been honored by the Southern University Law Center with the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award.

Vincent, an Erath native, received the award at his home Thursday night.

Vincent is a 2010 graduate of Southern University Law Center (SULC).

The award ceremony was originally scheduled for April 2. It had been moved to later time this fall. A video of Vincent receiving his award will be played during that event.

Judge Jonathan Perry, a fellow Vermilion Parish native and SULC Class of ‘03, presented Vincent with his award. Perry is a former state senator and representative and now serves on the Louisiana 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal.

“It has been one of the greatest joys of his life to be able to help others by serving as an attorney,” Perry said. “He is uncompromising in his belief of justice, equality and the dignity of fellow man. He continues to live a wonderful life.

“It is with great pleasure and honor that I present this award to Robert B. Vincent.”

The SULC Distinguished Alumni Award is designed to honor outstanding graduates who have maintained an active engagement in the continued progression of SULC. The honorees have demonstrated leadership, character and service by sharing their expertiese at the community or state level.

After graduating from SULC in ‘10, Vincent passed the bar and began practicing law in January of ‘11, in his hometown of Erath.

“He never had any intentions of being an attorney in the ‘big’ city,” Perry said. “He loves and considers Erath ‘paradise on earth.’ He wanted to return home to help the people he had known and loved all of his life.

“He is good to his clients and they are good to him.”

Along with Perry, Louisiana Supreme Court Associate Justice James T. Genovese and Warren Perrin presented Vincent with the award.

Perrin is Vincent’s cousin and has served as a mentor. Vincent helped Perrin found the Acadian Museum in Erath.

“I have an overwhelming feeling of pride and joy in being bestowed this honor,” said Vincent. “One of the greatest joys in a person’s life is to be recognized by your peers for your contributions to your profession and community. Being a small town attorney, I never thought about receiving an award like this. I always thought it was only attorneys from large firms that were recognized. I was astounded when I was told I was going to receive this award and was disappointed when the Coronavirus postponed the ceremony. Unbeknownst to me, the law center and my family were working together to surprise me with a presentation of the award at my home.

“My good friend and fellow SULC graduate Judge Jonathan Perry, Third Circuit Court of Appeal, made the presentation on behalf of the law center. This special day was made even more momentous with the presence of Justice Jimmy Genovese, Louisiana Supreme Court and my mentor and lifelong friend, Warren A. Perrin.”