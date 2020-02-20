Eunice Man Arrested for Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles

EUNICE – A Eunice man was arrested today for possessing and sharing child sexual abuse images.

Earlier this year, Troopers assigned to the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit began an investigation into the distribution of child pornography. The suspect, 41-year-old Kevin D. Briscoe of Eunice, Louisiana, shared illicit images of children with investigators that were acting in an undercover capacity.

On Feb. 19, 2020, the Louisiana State Police and St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at Briscoe’s residence. Investigators found that Briscoe, who is a registered sex offender, was in possession of images of child sex abuse. He was arrested and charged with pornography involving juveniles (second offense) and was booked into the St. Landry Parish Correctional Facility.

The Louisiana State Police maintains close partnerships with other law enforcement agencies and will continue to work to locate and arrest those individuals who choose to participate in the crime of child pornography. Anyone with information on these types of crimes is encouraged to contact the Louisiana State Police at 1-800-434-8007.