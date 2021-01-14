Fleeing Driver Killed,Three Injured in Fiery Crash on I-10

LAFAYETTE PARISH – On January 13, 2021, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 westbound near Louisiana Avenue. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver.

The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed a deputy with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen 2016 Dodge Charger in Iberville Parish. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, continuing west into St. Martin and Lafayette Parishes. Troopers attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle by deploying spike strips before the Charger entered Lafayette. The driver continued west and entered a highway construction zone where he struck a contractor work truck with three highway workers on board. Immediately after the crash, the Charger became engulfed in flames with the unidentified driver trapped inside.

The driver of the Charger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. The three workers were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Due to the severity of the crash, investigators were unable to obtain a toxicology sample from the driver of the Charger. A routine toxicology sample was obtained from the driver of the work truck and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2020, 14 people in Louisiana lost their lives in work zone crashes. Motorists should always observe posted speed limits and pay attention while driving through any work zone.

Troop I has investigated 4 fatal crashes resulting in 5 deaths in 2021.