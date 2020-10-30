Former Kaplan Officer Arrested For Child Sex Crimes

BATON ROUGE – Attorney General Jeff Landry today announced the arrest of a now-former Kaplan police officer on multiple child sex charges.

“My Cyber Crime Unit and I are committed to investigating and arresting those who exploit our children, no matter their professions or positions,” said AG Landry. “Crimes against children are some of the most heinous acts imaginable, and they are even more despicable when perpetrated by people in authority who are supposed to be protecting kids.”

Casey Huffman, 28, of Kaplan, has been arrested and charged with 7 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession), 2 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (production), and 3 counts of First Degree Rape of a Juvenile Under the Age of Thirteen.

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Kaplan Police Department. Huffman was booked into the Vermillion Parish Jail.