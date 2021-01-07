Four out of the five islands are located on the west side of Abbeville

In Abbeville, five areas of land are unincorporated islands. To be called an island, the city has to surround the unincorporated land.

Here is the list of where the unincorporated islands are located in Abbeville.

• The first of five islands can be found at the corner of U.S. Hwy. 167 and Veteran’s Memorial Bypass (on the Vermilion Rivers side).

• The second island is not too far from the first island. It’s the strip of land on the south side of RiverFront Restaurant (not on RiverFront’s property) that goes back to the Vermilion River.

• The third island is the corner land of Summers Drive and Port Street (across the street from Cullpeppers Sports Bar, near the golf course).

• The fourth island is at the corner of Coulee Kinney Drive and Summers Drive on the south side of Summers Drive.

• The fifth island is on South State Street, right past 10th Street (between Martin Luther King Drive and Jacquelyn Street).

The Police Jury governs these five islands because they are considered rural.

Recently, city officials were caught off guard by the construction of a large electronic billboard being placed on one of the islands.

Last month, a new electronic billboard was placed on the north side of Riverfront. The sign company obtained the correct building permits from the state’s DOTD and the parish.

However, the company did not inform city officials because it legally did not have to. After all, the sign is not in the city limits. At last month’s city council meeting, the council voted to have Abbeville city attorney Ike Funderburk send a letter to the advertising company, Rue Outdoor, LLC, asking it to stop building the electronic billboard.

A week after the Abbeville council voted to send the letter, the electronic billboard was completed, and it is now functional.