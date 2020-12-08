Frederick wins runoff for Judge in Vermilion Parish

Tommy Frederick served as commissioner of the 15th Judicial District for nearly 20 years.

He will soon have a new title in the 15th Judicial.

Frederick won a runoff election on Saturday against Ricky LaFleur for Division C Judge.

The 15th Judicial District includes Vermilion, Acadia and Lafayette Parishes. However, only Vermilion Parish voters took part in Saturday’s runoff.

Those voters kept things close. Frederick, an Abbeville native, finished with 41 more votes than his opponent. Frederick received 2,898 votes (50%). LaFleur had 2,857 (50%).

The unofficial voter turnout for this runoff on Saturday was 14.9%.