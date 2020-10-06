Gov. Edwards declares State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Delta, which is forecast to make landfall in South Louisiana on Friday or Saturday.

The Governor will host a Unified Command Group meeting this afternoon, followed by a media briefing at 3 p.m., which will be streamed at gov.louisiana.gov. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness’ Emergency Operations Center will begin 24 hour operations on Wednesday.

Hurricane Delta is currently a Category 4 storm and will enter into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, with wind speeds greater than 130 miles per hour. While it is currently projected to weaken a bit before landfall, it may be a Category 3 storm and significant impacts are expected. Wind, rain and surge will likely be substantial.

“Hurricane Delta is an incredibly dangerous storm that will bring heavy winds, rain and life threatening flooding and storm surge to coastal Louisiana. Everyone in South Louisiana should pay close attention to the weather in the coming days and heed the advice and directions of their local officials. Now is the time to make preparations for Delta’s impacts,” Gov. Edwards said. “All of Louisiana’s coast is in the tracking cone, and we are well aware that impacts can be felt outside of the track.”

“We have seen an active hurricane season already, with a devastating hit in Southwest Louisiana from Hurricane Laura. It would be a mistake for anyone in Louisiana to let down their guard. Be prepared,” Gov. Edwards said.

Louisianans can get updates from the Governor’s office via text by texting 'HurricaneDelta' to 67283.

PREPAREDNESS TIPS

Please remember, if flash flooding becomes a problem due to heavy rainfall, never drive on flooded roadways. Check out the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s website www.511la.org for updated road closure information.

Finalize an emergency communications plan with your family and co-workers.

Check your emergency supplies. Remember to include any items needed to sustain each family member for at least 3 days.

Supply kits should include:

A three to five- day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won't spoil

A supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes due to COVID-19 concerns

One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person

A first aid kit that includes your family's prescription medications

Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries

An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler's checks

Sanitation supplies

Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

An extra pair of glasses

Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container

Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Infant formula and diapers

Pet food and water

Find more tips on weather and preparedness on GOHSEP’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Listen to conversations on all aspects of emergency management by downloading GOHSEP’s The Get A Game Plan Podcast. You can receive emergency alerts on most smartphones and tablets by downloading the new Alert FM App. It is free for basic service. The Get A Game Plan App is another resource available to help you and your family prepare for any type of emergency. You can download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide and find other information at www.getagameplan.org.