Gulf Coast Bank continues support of Hospice of Acadiana

Gulf Coast Bank has been a supporter of Hospice of Acadiana for many years.

Hospice of Acadiana remains the only non-profit hospice in our area. They have the longest record of continuous service of any hospice in Louisiana, and since their inception, they have served over 24,000 patients and their families.

Mike Hebert, Gulf Coast Bank Investment Executive, and Hospice of Acadiana Board Member, presented Gulf Coast Bank’s donation to Kacee Thompson, Hospice of Acadiana Foundation Director.

“We continue to be a proud supporter of Hospice of Acadiana and the services they provide to members of our community in their time of need,” said Mike Hebert.

Hospice of Acadiana provides medical care, counseling, and spiritual direction to those with life-threatening conditions and their families. Visit www.hospiceacadiana.com to contribute to their mission, or to learn more about their services.

Gulf Coast Bank is a locally-owned and operated full-service banking institution with thirteen locations within Lafayette and Vermilion Parishes, including branches inside three area Walmarts.