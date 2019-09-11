Gulf Coast Bank supporter of Leaders in Philanthropy Luncheon

The 2019 Leaders In Philanthropy Awards luncheon will be held on Thursday, November 7 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.

The Leaders In Philanthropy Awards recognizes an individual, couple or business/corporation who has made an impact in their community through philanthropy. Award recipients either reside or work in the parishes in which they are receiving the award.

Gulf Coast Bank Senior Vice President Jason Patout presented a donation check to Community Foundation of Acadiana’s Project Coordinator Tanya Campbell, for their parish sponsorship of the Leaders in Philanthropy Awards luncheon.

Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA)’s core purpose is building legacies and improving communities by connecting generous people to the causes they care about. ​CFA is one of south Louisiana’s premier philanthropic organizations. Donors can choose to direct their charitable dollars to any U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, church or school in a variety of ways through our fund options.​

Gulf Coast Bank is a locally-owned and operated full-service banking institution with thirteen locations within Lafayette and Vermilion Parishes, including branches inside three area Walmarts.