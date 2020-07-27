Gulf Coast Bank supports Acadiana Outreach Center During Annual Campaign

Like many other non-profits, the Acadiana Outreach Center’s fundraising events have been affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

Their event Palates and Pate is typically their largest fundraiser of the year and enables them to continue to do their important work in our community, to help those experiencing homelessness.

This year, instead of an event, the Outreach Center has recently kicked off a fundraising campaign. They are asking businesses or individuals that can contribute to please do so. Their services are needed now more than ever, due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gulf Coast Bank has been a supporter of the Outreach Center’s event Palates and Pate for many years and is grateful for the opportunity to help again this year.

The Outreach Center provides individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Acadiana with the resources they need to secure a second chance at life. Since 1990 they have helped hundreds of families experiencing homelessness and poverty reclaim their confidence by providing housing, counseling, and additional support services to end their homelessness and promote more stable lives.

To learn more about their work and how to get involved, visit the Outreach Center’s website at http://www.outreachcenterlafayette.org/.

Gulf Coast Bank is a locally owned and operated full-service financial institution with ten locations in Vermilion and Lafayette parishes. Serving Acadiana for almost 50 years, the company prides itself in giving back to the local community and helping customers achieve their financial goals.