High-speed chase, crash leads to arrest by Abbeville Police

On April 10, the Abbeville Police Department’s K9 officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop a vehicle on North Bailey Street near Charity Street.

After activating the emergency lights, the vehicle turned onto Charity Street and began to accelerate. The officer activated his siren, and the vehicle began to speed up more.

The vehicle attempted to evade officers, continuing to travel throughout several city streets, disobeying stop signs, and traveling at speeds up to 70 mph in residential neighborhoods. The vehicle caused vehicles to exit the roadway to avoid the suspect vehicle, which would travel in oncoming lanes, speed and run stop signs.

After a lengthy pursuit, the vehicle attempted to get onto LA. Hwy. 14 (Veteran’s Memorial Drive) from Alphonse Street. After the suspect vehicle ran the stop sign to get onto the highway, the suspect vehicle was struck by a vehicle traveling west on the highway.

The occupants of the truck received minor injuries but did not wish to be transported to Abbeville General Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the suspected vehicle (now identified as Justin Rosette of Abbeville) was taken into custody and transported to Abbeville General Hospital to be medically cleared for incarceration. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed Ecstasy pills were in the vehicle. Along with several traffic citations, Rosette was charged with Aggravated Flight From an Officer and Possession of Schedule II Narcotics (Ecstasy). Rosette was booked and transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

Chief Bill Spearman said he would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

