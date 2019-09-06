Homework In Progress: Boys & Girls Club in Abbeville helping students after school

The Vermilion Boys & Girls Club Rodney Unit is now open for its afterschool program, and homework assistance is readily available.

According to Brian Ford Director of the Boys & Girls Club, “This school year we have two AmeriCorps Members at the club daily to assist all participants with their homework. I encourage parents and school teachers to please consider our program to ensure students get off to a great start this school year.”

In addition to all club members getting individual help with their homework, the club also has other educational resources available to further help students. This includes brand new touch screen computers that can be used for additional reinforcement of school material, as well as projects, and research.

The Boys & Girls Club is also partnering with Junior Auxiliary where their Lessons in Literacy Program will be implemented monthly. Each month members of JA come to the club and read a book to club members that focuses around life lessons teaching participants good decision making skills. According to Ford, "Reading is a valuable skill that we promote daily at the Boys & Girls Club. There is plenty of research corelating a child's academic success to their ability to be proficient readers by the third grade."

The Boys & Girls Club is located in AA Comeaux Park and is open to all school age youth ages 6-18. The Club is open Monday thru Friday and all participants receive a healthy meal daily at 4:30pm at no extra cost. The fee to attend the afterschool program is a one-time fee of only $10. For more information on the Boys & Girls Club please contact Brian Ford at 898-9745.