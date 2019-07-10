Hurricane threat increasing for entire region

According to Roger Erickson of the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, a hurricane threat is increasing for our entire region.

The exact timing, location, intensity, and specific threats are still developing.

People should be prepared for hurricane-force winds by Saturday, with tropical storm force winds starting on Friday.

Rainfall totals will be 10 to 15 inches along and to the right of the path. This will result in significant flooding.

Storm surge could be significant along coastal areas, depending on the strength of the storm.

Isolated tornadoes will be a threat Friday through the weekend.

The earliest reasonable time of arrival of Tropical Storm Force Winds is late Thursday for parts of south central Louisiana, and Friday morning for southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

However, the most likely time this area could see Tropical Storm Force Winds will be Friday evening.