Article Image Alt Text

The aftermath of a fiery two-vehicle crash on I-10 near the Rayne Exit 87 ramp that took the life of one. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)

I-10 EASTBOUND CLOSED: FIery TWO-VEHICLE I-10 CRASH IN RAYNE TAKES ONE LIFE

Wed, 01/13/2021 - 10:18am

RAYNE - Rayne Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly announced his department is currently investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one fatality.
At 6:46 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, Rayne Police received a call of a crash and a vehicle on fire on I-10 Eastbound near the on ramp of Rayne Exit 87. Rayne Police and Rayne Volunteer Fire responded and the fire was extinguished.
The initial investigation revealed a pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-10 and crossed the median striking an 18-wheeler traveling eastbound. Both vehicles then entered the median where the pickup truck burst into flames. The driver and a passenger of the 18 wheeler were transported to a Lafayette hospital for evaluation. The male driver of the pickup truck was killed in the crash and his name will be release once family is notified.
The investigation is continuing at this time.

Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2021