Info needed for cattle theft in Vermilion Parish

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Brand Commission and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for information regarding 10 head of cattle reported missing on September 21, 2020. The calves were last seen on a Dewberry Road property in the Leleux community.

“Our investigators have reason to believe the calves were taken from the property without permission from the owner,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “We are seeking the public’s help in tracking them down.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the LDAF Crimestoppers number at 800-558-9741 or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-893-0871.

Callers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information resulting in the arrest and conviction of the person or person responsible for the crime is eligible to receive a cash reward.