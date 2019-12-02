Have you ever met someone who was generous and miserable? Or have you ever known anyone who was selfish and happy? Probably not.

There is a common characteristic in happy people. They give. They look out” for their neighbor. They look for someone who they can help, bless, support, etc. In giving, they find joy.

The Christian Service Center would like to thank all of their supporters and donors who contribute to our community in a variety of ways. Below is a list of thoughts about the joy of giving.

"No one has ever become poor by giving.,” said Anne Frank

When I read God's Word, I have no other choice than to share the blessings I have been given with those around me. I know that I am called to share and give with a generous heart. When I do this I feel I am sincerely part of my community , state, and world. It takes me out of myself and focusing on bringing others relief and happiness. Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. 2 Cor 9:7

Each time I have been given a portion of what I have been blessed with, I receive such joy and warmth in my heart. I know I am fulfilling a purpose for which I was put on this Earth. I get back not only a smile and "thank you", but peace and happiness that does not fade.

In all things I have shown you that by working hard in this way we must help the weak and remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’ Acts 20:35

“Giving to those in need is one thing that has always left lasting satisfaction and never regret in my heart. Helping someone when they might be down hasn't always been monetarily. Sometimes I have just listened to a person who is confused or needs an ear and they are so appreciative and I leave the encounter with an unexplainable joy in my heart. The irony is that there has never been a tangible gift I have received that has left me with the sustaining pleasure and joy inside the way that giving to others does. Giving to others is the best gift I have ever given myself.”

Retired Teacher and Christian Service Center volunteer

“Giving back to God involves TRUST, or another word… FAITH. We are asked to stretch our faith and, in this way, grow spiritually. Sacrificial giving is about being good stewards of what actually are all God’s gifts. Stewardship is NOT fund-raising. It’s our gift back to God. Generously, not grudgingly. “For God loves a cheerful giver.” (2 Cor 9:6)”

Rev. Louis Richard

“As a kid growing up, my dad used to always tell my siblings and I, “You can’t out-give God. He is perfect love and a total self-gift, you can’t out-give perfect love.” Of course, we thought my dad was a total cheese ball at the time, but the lessons of those years have stuck with me and now I find myself saying the same thing. Witnessing the community rally time after time, giving of themselves...giving of their time talent and resources to help meet the needs of our brothers and sister in the poor is truly remarkable. The common threads are always love and joy. Giving engenders gratitude. Gratitude yields love and joy. Once again, we see the Gospel has it right, “For it is better to give than to receive.” Acts 20;35

John Listi

Director of Evangelization, St. Mary Magdalen

“We love our donors! A donor came in today with a check. She and her friend had a fundraiser and donated all the proceeds to our Center. Evangeline Bread donated 100 hens with the trimmings to bless some of our families for Thanksgiving. Walmart provides bread, meat, and desserts 3 times a week to help keep our pantry full. Our schools are so awesome with the students lovingly donating food to our community. Costco and Second Harvest Food Bank are important sources of donations as well.”

Volunteer from the Christian Service Center

“We are blessed to be a blessing. All that we have belongs to God. He has blessed us expecting us to be good stewards over everything He has blessed us with.”

Local volunteer from the Christian Service Center

“He must increase; I must decrease.” John 3:30

“To give to others simply means I have to let something go that I have whether time, talent, treasure. Giving brings joy because the act of of letting go or decreasing allows God to enter into my life and uses my time, talent, treasure to further His Kingdom and to bring joy to others. By giving,I decrease and make room for God to use me. Less me, More God, More Joy!”

Volunteer for the Vermilion Women's Resource Center

“Philippians 2:7 “but He emptied himself, taking the form of a servant...” Just as our Lord humbled himself for us, so to, when we humble ourselves and serve others, we are imitating Jesus. Happy and Blessed Thanksgiving!”

Drew David of the Sheriff’s Office

“Serving others puts a joy in my heart that that is unmatched by anything else. I am able to see everyone as a child of God.”

Andrea Noegel

“Giving and serving is a true way to see Jesus in all His glory!”

Tobie Dartez

“It is not what we say about our blessings, but how we use them, that is the true measure of our Thanksgiving.”

Karen Molbert