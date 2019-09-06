Justin “JJ” Johnson seeking election to Kaplan Council in District C

I am thrilled to announce that I am seeking election to the Kaplan City Council to continue my services as Councilman for District C.

I am currently the Councilman for District C and would love to be given the opportunity to continue to serve the great city of Kaplan and more importantly the wonderful people of District C. Together we can make Kaplan a better place and move forward with improvements.

Ever since I moved back to Kaplan 7 years ago it was a goal of mine to get involved in some way shape or form and contribute. Either by donating my time to an organization, joining a committee or board, helping out with fundraisers, or even just being a part of my neighborhood by talking and helping out those around me. It is imperative to me that I know my neighbors and they know me and understand that I will be there for them if I can. Little did I know that one day I would be called to serve by being asked to join the city council. And when that time came, I felt it was my duty to accept the challenge. Hopefully I can inspire others to join me in the cause.

I was born and raised in Kaplan and am a graduate of KHS 2001. I am also an alumni of McNeese State University earning a Business management degree in 2009 as well as being a member of the professional business fraternity Delta Sigma Pi. I currently work as a gas measurement technician at the Sea Robin Pipeline plant in Erath, as well as going into my 6th season of being a high school football referee.

My biggest accomplishment so far has been being a proud single father to my 6-year-old daughter, Noellyn, who just started the 1st grade at Kaplan Elementary. My family includes my parents Darrin and Toni Johnson, my younger sister Brittany, and my gone but will never be forgotten little brother Pete.

Once again, I would love to be given the opportunity to continue to serve Kaplan. In my 2 years of being on the finance committee and my 1 year of being a councilman, I have thoroughly enjoyed working with each and every member of the committees, council, city hall staff, the mayor and most importantly the citizens. They truly do not know how much they have helped me grow!

Let’s do this together. Call me at 337-513-7131 to discuss.

Thank You,

Justin “JJ” Johnson

Paid for by

Justin “JJ” Johnson