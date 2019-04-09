Juvenile injured in Crowley shooting

CROWLEY — A juvenile was treated and released following a shooting here early Tuesday morning.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said officers were called to the 500 block of Ross Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Broussard said a caller had reported a victim shot at the location

Officers discovered a juvenile male had been shot. The youth was transported to a local facility with non life-threatening injuries.

He was treated and later released, according to Broussard.

Investigating officers also discovered a vehicle believed to be the one in which the victim was riding about a block and a half from where the victim was found.

Broussard said details are sketchy at this time, but investigators have processed the supposed scene and have confiscated the truck for further investigation.

Broussard said that it is still too early to tell if this was drug- or gang-related, but that investigators are diligently investigating all leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call either Crowley Police at 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS / 789-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.