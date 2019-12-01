Juvenile wanted for escaping last week arrested Sunday after vehicle chase in Vermilion Parish

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Drew David, at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the juvenile who escaped custody last week.

As deputies attempted to stop, the suspect he began to flee in the vehicle. A pursuit ensued with the Sheriff’s Office being assisted by the Abbeville Police Department. The pursuit went from U.S. Hwy. 167 to west bound on La. Hwy. 14.

According to David, it was at this time that the suspect eluded one deputy, and slammed into another deputy’s unit. The suspect fled on foot and was captured shortly after. The suspect was taken into custody along with a female passenger. The suspect was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

As of Sunday afternoon, it appeared the injuries the deputy sustained were not life threatening. David said the deputy was alert and awake.

David advised that the juvenile suspect in custody will be facing multiple traffic and criminal charges in connection to both the escape last week and Sunday’s chase.

David stated that, “due to the suspect being 17 years of age, and considered a juvenile, that only certain information may be divulged. We are mandated by law to release only information allowed, which depends solely on the nature of the charges.”

The Vermilion Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Abbeville Police Department, Kaplan Fire and Police Departments, Acadian Ambulance, and the Louisiana State Police for all of their efforts and support in this incident.