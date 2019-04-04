Kaplan Elementary dismissing at noon, others school dismiss early

KAPLAN — Officials have announced that Kaplan Elementary School will be dismissing students at noon.

Issues with sewage and drainage led the call do close early. Parents can check students out in the front office and buses will depart at noon.

Vermilion Parish Superintendent Jerome Puyau announced that, along with Kaplan Elementary, Indian Bayou Elementary, Gueydan High School, and Jesse Owens Elementary will also close at noon.

Kaplan High School and Rene Rost Middle School in Kaplan will close at 12:30 p.m.

Forked Island Elementary and Seventh Ward Elementary will dismiss at 1 p.m.