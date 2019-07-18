Kaplan man dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 35 in Vermilion Parish

COW ISLAND – At approximately 12:30 p.m. on July 18, Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred on LA Hwy. 35 near Lull Road in Vermilion Parish.

The crash took the life of 50-year-old Kendall Meyers of Kaplan.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Meyers was riding a 2007 Yamaha V Star motorcycle southbound on LA Hwy 35. As Meyers entered a left hand curve, his motorcycle ran off the roadway to the right for unknown reasons. Upon doing so, Meyers was ejected from the motorcycle.

Despite the fact that he was wearing a DOT approved safety helmet, Meyers received fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Impairment is unknown; however, a toxicology sample was taken from Meyers and submitted for analysis.

Troopers would like to take this opportunity to urge drivers to always be aware of motorcyclists around them, and likewise urge motorcyclists to engage in safe riding practices when on our roadways. Motorcyclists should practice safe and responsible operator behavior such as obeying speed limits, wearing a helmet, and never operating their motorcycle under any form of impairment. Motorcyclists who wish to enhance their skills can find more information on rider safety courses by visiting http://lsp.org/motorcycle.html.