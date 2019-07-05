Kaplan man Killed in Acadia Parish Crash

CROWLEY – At approximately 5:20 pm on July 4, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy. 13 near Airport Road in Acadia Parish.

The crash took the life of 26-year-old Harley Romine of Kaplan.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Romine was driving a 2005 Buick Rendezvous northbound on LA Hwy. 13. While traveling northbound his vehicle ran off the roadway. Upon doing so, the Buick overturned several times.

Romine was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is unknown and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.