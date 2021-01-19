Kaplan police arrests Sellers

The search is over for a Kaplan man who allegeldy killed someone in the McDonald’s parking lot in Kaplan last month.

On Sunday, the Kaplan Police Department has arrested Gary Lee Sellers Jr., wanted in connection with a fatal December shooting.

With the help of the US Marshals Service and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kaplan Police arrested Sellers Jr. Sunday afternoon, said Kaplan Police Chief Joshua Hardy.

No one was injure during the arrest.

“We are very glad to have found him and get off our streets,” said Chief Hardy. “We knew he was either in Kaplan or Crowley.

“We would like to thank the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in helping us locate Gary Sellers Jr.”

According to KPD, on Dec. 29, officers received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from a local gas station. Members of the vehicle owner’s family located the stolen car in the McDonald’s parking lot, where two of the individuals exited their own vehicle and approached the stolen car. One then opened fire on the stolen vehicle, hitting the person inside.

The driver of the stolen vehicle then left the parking lot and crashed in the parking lot of a nearby gas station. That driver was later pronounced dead at an area hospital from gunshot wounds.

Two suspects, the driver and a relative who exited the vehicle with the shooter, were arrested and booked on charges of Principal to 2nd Degree Murder.

Since the shooting, detectives have actively been looking for Sellers, who they described as armed and dangerous.

Kaplan Police previously arrested two suspects in the case. Officers booked Paulette Mouton and Gage Landry, each on one count Principle to Second-Degree Murder.

On Jan. 11, officers arrested Paul Hadac on a charge of Accessory to Second-Degree Murder. Hardy said Hadac is accused of bringing clothes to Sellers.