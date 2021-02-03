Kaplan Police responds to bomb threat at Rene Rost Middle; students safe after evacuation

KAPLAN — Students at Rene Rost Middle School in Kaplan had to be evacuated from campus Wednesday afternoon due to a reported bomb threat.

Kaplan Chief of Police Joshua Hardy said his department responded to the incident. Officers searched the building.

According to Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler, all students were moved to Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He said normal dismissal would take place there.

Byler said the Kaplan Police Department placed officers at the school and they had K9s sweeping the building.

“Our students and staff did a fantastic job and students were safe at all times,” Byler said. “We would like to thank the entire community and parents for trusting us with the safety of our students.

“Your cooperation with this process is greatly appreciated."