Kevin Cormier running for Alderman of District C in Kaplan

With much consideration, I, Kevin Cormier, have made the decision to run for the City Alderman of District C on the Kaplan City Council.

Being a resident of Kaplan all my life and raising my family here I want to see Kaplan continue to grow and prosper.

As I kick off my campaign I look forward to meeting everyone in District C. I will be making rounds throughout the district in the coming weeks and months leading up to the October 12th election sharing my vision and ideas and also listen to concerns and ideas from the Citizens of District C.

I will be a working councilman for you and our City. I will take my job seriously and tackle drainage issues across our district and across our City. I pledge to maintain honesty, transparency and improve efficiency in our local government. I will work hard to promote Kaplan and grow our City. I will work tirelessly with other elected officials to improve our City and meet the needs of all constituents.

Working together as a team we can accomplish anything. Today, I humbly ask the voters of District C in the City of Kaplan for the opportunity to serve you.

I am a life-long resident of Kaplan and a 1980 graduate of Kaplan High. I am married to Aubrey R. Cormier, with whom I have two children, Jamie and Justin Cormier.

Looking forward to meeting with everyone soon, take care.

Paid for by Kevin Cormier