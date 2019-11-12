Kiwanis Club of Abbeville is hosting gala to honor educators, support workers in the parish school system

The Abbeville Kiwanis Club wants to know who you think is the best teacher, principal, or support worker in Vermilion Parish.

The reason they want to know is because the Kiwanis Club will be hosting the inaugural Kiwanis Club Educator Award Gala at the VN Center in Abbeville. The event will happen on March 31, 2020.

The gala will pay tribute to the top teachers, principals, and support staff workers in Vermilion Parish schools, public and private.

Andrew Dozier, who is the Kiwanis Lt. Governor for Region 6, Division 7 has always wanted to honor those who work in the Vermilion Parish school system. For one night, they will be in the spotlight.

“I come from a family of educators,” said Dozier, who is a former president of the Abbeville club. “My great, great grandparents were Robert and Francis Dozier from Erath. They were educators from Erath. I want to continue honoring educators.”

The Kiwanis Club is modeling the first-ever gala after Lafayette Parish’s ceremony.

“The great thing about this event is that the people are going to decide who the winners are,” explained Dozier.

The Kiwanis Club set up a website: www.kiwaniseducatorsaward.com that will be used to help select the top nominees.

The person nominated has to work in public or private (VC, Mt. Carmel, LightHouse, Harvest Time, and Maltrait are all included) school system this school year.

Dozier explained when they visit the website, and it will ask who they want to nominate, what category (principal, teacher, and support worker) and for what grade level (high school, middle school and elementary). Then on the website, the person needs to type a 200 to 300-word essay on why they think this person deserves to win the award.

Nominations may be submitted online or through mail submission. The address to mail the nomination form is the Kiwanis Club of Abbeville Attention: KEA Committee, P.O. Box 322, Abbeville, La. 70511.

The Kiwanis Club will keep the nomination process open until Dec. 31, 2019.

A separate committee from out of the parish will read all of the nomination letters submitted and select the top three from the high school, middle school, and elementary level.

Once the top three nominees are picked, they will be invited to the gala. At the gala is when they will find out who won.

Dozier said, “Vermilion Parish has the best educators in the parish. “What better way to honor our educators than with a special night.”

Nominate your favorite educator at website:

www.kiwaniseducatoraward.com