Lafayette woman arrested in Abbeville on multiple narcotics offenses

Narcotics located by an employee at a motel in Abbeville resulted in the arrest of a Lafayette women.

On Jan. 23, 2021, at approximately 11 a.m., officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to the Sunbelt Lodge on Veterans Memorial Drive in reference to staff finding narcotics in one of the rooms after one of the tenants of the room had left after checking out.

Officers recovered two containers, disguised as Arizona Tea cans with false tops. In the containers officers located a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine, packaged in eight one-ounce packages. Officers began an investigation to determine who the narcotics belonged to. After officers left, they received another call, stating that the subjects who were in the room were now back and threatening the staff and demanding that the motel return their items from the room. The staff called the police again and the subjects fled the motel.

Based on video footage, officers were able to determine the type of vehicle that fled the motel and located the vehicle a short while later. Officers located a female subject identified as Paradise Thornton of Lafayette and spoke to her. Officers located two one-ounce packages of suspected methamphetamine on Ms. Thornton. Thornton was subsequently placed under arrest. Thornton was transported to the Abbeville Police Department where she was booked for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Obstruction of Justice. Thornton was then transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center. This case is still under investigation.

Chief of Police William Spearman would like to commend the officers on a job well done.