Lance Broussard seeking to become Sheriff for new direction, future for Vermilion Parish

ln his 35 years with the Vermilion Parish Sheriffs Office, Capt. Lance Broussard worked as a corrections officer, patrol deputy, detective, K-9 officer, and DARE instructor. He was part of US Customs Blue Lightning, LA Sheriffs Association Task Force, Marine and Aircraft Smuggling, Drug Interdiction programs, a Rescue Diver, and worked from Texas to Mississippi fighting crime. He was a hands-on worker here in Vermilion Parish, and he will be a hands-on leader as your sheriff.

Lance is ready to serve as your Sheriff on Day One, implementing a vision that will improve safety for your family and for all of us. He will implement better technology with federal grants, restructure the Narcotics Task Force, put Resource Officers in EVERY school, expand the DARE program, expand the K-9 Unit, bring back Litter Abatement, and increase training opportunities for all Law Enforcement First Responders and Fire Fighters.

Lance will work with local, state and federal agencies to improve operations, protect your tax dollars, and fight every type of crime we face - including, especially, in our schools. He will create funding - from his own pocket, if necessary - to give teachers the technology to secure their classrooms in an emergency.

The world is changing around us, with new drugs taking lives, addictions destroying families, and Internet predators preying on our children. If we don't act with vision and determination, our safety and quality of life will suffer. Lance Broussard is ready to serve you as a full-time Sheriff NOW.

Married to his wife Alecia for almost 34 years and the father of two grown sons, Lance has shown the Christian values we all share - not just in his work, but in his life. His father, former Abbeville Mayor Brady Broussard and mother, Bonnie Broussard, taught him the value of public service, and Lance has never strayed from that vision.

It's time to change the face of our Sheriff’s Office. It's time for vision and action, not politics.

Lance would love to know that all his commitment, hard work, and dedication from teaching DARE to so many students in the parish will have an impact on his dream to become your Sheriff. It's time for a new leader for your Sheriff’s Department.

Please vote Lance Broussard #64 for Sheriff on October 12.