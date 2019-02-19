Landry-Lalande connecting Maurice to Economic Development

Vermilion Parish is ripe for investment and the board of Vermilion Economic Development Alliance is excited about the work they’re doing in all areas of the parish. To help provide vision and direction for the staff and programming is the organization’s 15-member board representing Vermilion Parish cities, towns, and government organizations as well as the Chamber of Commerce.

Representing the Village of Maurice is Vermilion Parish native, employee, and community advocate Megan Landry-Lalande. Currently, Megan serves as both the Human Resources Manager and Assistant Facility Security Officer for Valour, LLC. Her positive attitude and can-do work ethic have made her a valuable employee for the last nine years as her responsibilities change to meet the needs of the busy office. But her commitment doesn’t stop with the workplace.

Megan is a reliable member of several teams that aim to improve the lives of the residents of Vermilion. Megan serves as a member of the Junior Auxiliary of Abbeville and represents our area on the national scale as a member of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries, Inc. She is a founding board member of FUEL Vermilion, the parish’s young professional organization, and is actively involved in other Vermilion Chamber of Commerce efforts like Leadership Vermilion – she’s a Class 2 graduate and alumni member – and sits on the Chamber board as President-Elect. In 2018 she was recognized for her efforts with the Chamber’s “High Impact Young Professional of the Year” Award. She keeps the group up to speed on development’s in the parish’s northern-most municipality, Maurice, and has an open line of communication with the administration and its Mayor, Wayne Theriot.

Megan finds a balance between community development and her involvement in the business world and adds that unique experience to the economic development board. Anne Falgout, Vermilion Economic Development Alliance’s Executive Director, feels lucky to have Megan on the team. “I have admired Megan’s tenacity for years. She brings energy to everything she does and manages to channel it into decisiveness and action that challenges me to think beyond the status quo. If she has a question, she asks, and I never have to wonder what she’s thinking. That honesty is so important to what we do and ensures we stay focused on what matters.” The team looks forward to seeing Maurice leverage its unique opportunities and unprecedented growth in the coming months.

For more information about the Alliance, its board, and its plans for 2019, visit www.developvermilion.org.