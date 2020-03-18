Limited public access to Vermilion Parish Courthouse

The Vermilion Parish Police Jury is limiting public access to the Vermilion Parish Courthouse to help prevent possible exposure of COVID-19 to the employees in the Courthouse.

“We hope by limiting access we will be available to provide needed services if the spread of the virus causes more disruptions,” said Police Juror Administrator Keith Roy.

. The Courthouse will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday – Friday with the following restrictions.

These restrictions are effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020 to April 13, 2020 for all offices in the Courthouse except for the 15th Judicial Court Offices and Clerk of Court. The restricted access for their offices will expire on March 27, 2020.

Below are the Limits of Access for each office in the Courthouse;

1. Access to the Vermilion Parish Police Jury Office will be limited to residents needing a building permit. Those residents needing a permit will need to call 337-898-4300 and speak to Melissa White, Permit Specialist to make an appointment. All permits will be issued by appointment only. Any other members of the public, who feel they have a legitimate need to visit the Police Jury Office need to call the number above to determine if your business can be handled electronically.

2. The District Attorney Office for the 15th Judicial Court is closed to the public and is asked all members of the public to call the office at 337-898-4320 for assistance.

3. Access to the Vermilion Parish Tax Assessor Office is limited to only those situations deemed absolutely necessary by the Assessor’s Office. Please call 337-893-2837 for further guidance. You may also accomplish most tasks by going to their website at www.vermilionassessor.org, emailing them at vpao@vermilionassessor.org or by mail to 100 N. State St., Suite 110, Abbeville, La 70510.

4. The Vermilion Parish Registrar of Voters Office is asking for the public to use the Louisiana Secretary of State website to register or make changes to voter registration. For any other matter please call 337-898-4324 before coming to the Courthouse, so they can try to resolve your need without risk to the public or their staff.

5. Access to the Vermilion Parish 911 Office requires an appointment by calling 337-898-4350.

6. Access to the 15th Judicial Court Offices and the Clerk of Court Offices will be limited to the public for the following;

Anyone set to appear in criminal court in Vermilion Parish between March 16 and March 27, 2020, are to report to the courthouse on their scheduled court dates to be served with a new court date.

The clerk will be located at a temporary outdoor office on the east porch of the courthouse facing Charity Street to provide service to all defendants.

Civil protective orders, emergency child custody matters pursuant to Louisiana Children’s Code Article 3945, proceedings for children removed from their home by emergency court order and emergency commitment hearings will proceed.

Criminal initial appearances for adults and juveniles, arraignments for incarcerated individuals, and bond hearings will proceed. Adult proceedings will be conducted with the use of video appearances.

All jurors summoned for service between March 16 and March 23, 2020, will be reset for a future court date. These jurors do not need to report to the courthouse. They will receive notification from the clerk in the future.

The clerk of court remains open to receive necessary criminal and civil filings and recordings.

The public is asked to avoid coming to the courthouse except as required by absolute necessity.

These limitations are approved by the Vermilion Parish Police Jury in coordination with all agencies/departments who are housed in the Vermilion Parish Courthouse.