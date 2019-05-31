Around 40 vendors are expected to be at the Daylily Festival and Garden Show that will be held Saturday in Abbeville.
List of vendors for 2019 Daylily Festival and Garden Show
Abbeville High Boosters— Food
Henri’s— Breads, pastries & unique items
Olde Town Farmers Market— Cherry trees and blackberry bushes
Abbeville Garden Club— Educational booth
Hibiscus Hothouse— Hibiscus plants, plant food fertilizer
Paradise Plantscapes Inc.— Plants
Bayou Gifts & Jewelry— Jewelry made from antique silverplated flatware
Imaginary Mosaics— Stained glass and yard art
Pawz Busy Hands— Plumerias Benita Designs— Painted flower pots
Jason Custom Birdfeeders— Handmade glass bird feeders
Plumeria Crazy Nursery— Plumerias
Bonsai Society of Acadiana— Educational display
Jay Mac Tropicals— Bromeliads
Pottery Gardens— Garden art & accessories
Boudreaux’s Woodworking— Cypress furniture
Judice Woodworking— Cypress benches, woodworking
Sew Crafty— Fabric crafts, bowls and baby items
Custom Hangers by Mia— Macramé plant hangers
KatKaw Landscapes— Perennials, annuals, tropical and herbs
Shirley Levine— Cracklins, roasted peanuts, etc.
Don & Shirley’s Nursery— Bromeliads, orchids
KatKaw Nursery— Assorted plants
Soulful Eats— Food
Flower Pot Nursery— Plants, Ferns, Tropicals
KGH Designs, LLC— Wooden items & jewelry
Sparks & Sawdust— Metal yard art
Fonderosa LLC— Unusual Plants, vines, passion flower
Landscape Magic— Plants for hot weather
Sweet Tea Y’all— Sweet tea, unsweet tea & lemonade
For the Birds— Stained glass garden art
Laura’s Homemade Tarts— Tarts, fig cakes, syrup cakes, pralines
The Funny Farm— Bromeliads
Friendship Garden— Daylilies and assorted plants
Lil Bits of Home— Jam and jellies
Tina’s Plants— Succulents
Gammie’s Beads— Rings, necklaces, bracelets, etc.
Lucy’s Daylily Garden— Daylilies and assorted plants
Treasurer’s Adrift— Driftwood, seashells
Granny’s Junkyard Art— Plants and garden art
Lunar Chic— Women’s pajamas & loungewear
Urban Naturalist— Herbs, vegetables, plants
Guidry’s Daylily Garden— Daylilies
Niko Café Coffee— Niko Coffee: Hot and cold coffee samples
Whimsical Gardens— Plants, wind chimes, bird houses, etc.
Hebert’s Honey Co.— Honey and daylilies
Ole Fashion Things— Fountains, kettles
Young Land Design-Citrus Trees