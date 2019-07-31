Louisiana’s New child seat belt laws go into effect on Aug. 1

Parents and caregivers of children need to inform themselves and prepare for a new Louisiana child safety seat law that goes into effect on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, the executive director of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission said.

The new law keeps children in more protected restraint systems and safer positions until they are older, LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman said.

"We have a law that is considered a model for other states to follow, but our goal is to make sure it is followed here in Louisiana," Freeman said. "I urge anyone who transports a child in a motor vehicle to inform themselves about the new law and to ensure their child is properly restrained in the right seat in the right position."

The new law requires children in a motor vehicle to remain in the most protected category of child restraint for a longer period of time. Children must remain in car seats, boosters or the back seat of vehicles for as long as is appropriate for a child’s age, and according to the car seat manufacturer’s instructions for height and weight limitations. The new law also requires that all children ride in the back seat of vehicles with lap and shoulder belts until they are 13 years old.

Louisiana State Police produced a video outlining how the new law works. The video can be viewed on the LHSC Facebook page under “videos.” LHSC also maintains a list of fitting stations where parents, grandparents and caregivers can get a free child seat installation from a qualified technician.