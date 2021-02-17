Article Image Alt Text

Louisiana Department of Health confirms two additional winter storm-related deaths

Wed, 02/17/2021 - 4:21pm

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday has confirmed two additional deaths tied to the February 2021 winter storm, bringing the statewide death toll to 3.
A 74-year-old Lafayette Parish woman was found to have died of exposure.
A 77-year-old Calcasieu Parish man died after he slipped and fell into a pool where he drowned.
These deaths have been confirmed by coroners to be storm-related.
Below are details on the 3 deaths LDH has confirmed to date:
50-year-old male, Lafayette Parish, slipped on ice and struck head on ground
74-year-old female, Lafayette Parish, exposure
77-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, slipped into pool and drowned

