Louisiana Public Service Commission elects Mike Francis as Chairman

CROWLEY -– At the January Business and Executive meeting of the Louisiana Public Service Commission, Mike Francis, (R-Crowley) was unanimously elected Chairman by the five Louisiana Commissioners for the 2019 term.

Commissioner Francis stated, “I am honored to have been elected unanimously by my colleagues, Republican and Democrat alike”. “I appreciate the confidence they have entrusted in me. I will strive daily to work for every Louisiana consumer”.

Francis was elected to the Commission in 2016 by the people of District IV, which comprises all or parts of 17 parishes from Sabine to Catahoula and Cameron to Iberia. “The best kept secret is that Louisiana households enjoy the lowest electric rates in the United States”, said Francis. “It will be my priority to ensure that our rates remain the lowest in the Country!”

In addition to electric rates, the Louisiana Public Service Commission regulates water natural gas, sewage, and telecommunications. The District IV office is located in Crowley, Louisiana and the toll free number is 1-800-256-2490.